Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Fireworks spark acre-long brush fire in northwest Houston, say officials

Large brush fire in Houston started from firework spark
Large brush fire in Houston started from firework spark(TWITTER)
By Kenisha Huitt
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) — A large brush fire erupted Friday night as a result of a fireworks display produced by Second Baptist Church, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office told KHOU in Houston.

Fire officials responded to the 3-acre brush fire around 9:17 p.m. near 29900 US-290 in the Cypress area.

Investigators told KHOU the church was putting on a fireworks display as part of their Fourth of July celebration when the fire started.

The fireworks sparked the grass in a neighboring field and when crews arrived on scene the fire was quickly put out with no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yadhira Monserrat Medina
Garland police report kidnapped teen safe
2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas
Etoile ISD hosts memorabilia giveaway before closing
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says
The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home

Latest News

The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department tells KBTX it is investigating a drowning at one of its...
State authorities investigating drowning at state park in Walker County
Three adults went into cardiac arrest on the scene of the wreck.
Five injured, one killed in crash on I-45 in Walker County
FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal...
WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol