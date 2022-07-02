Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students

J.L. Everhart Elementary School
J.L. Everhart Elementary School(Longview ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The superintendent of Longview ISD has released a statement regarding arrests made within the district.

The district’s community relations officer, Matthew Prosser, said that Longview ISD is aware that arrests have been made “as a result of the district’s October 2021 report to law enforcement of suspected mistreatment of students in a life skills classroom at J.L. Everhart Elementary.”

He added that the district expects that more arrests are coming in the coming days. It was not made clear whether those arrested were teachers or other staff members.

Superintendent James Wilcox said, “Once we have confirmation and an opportunity to review and confirm the charges, we will issue a statement and provide the Longview ISD community with whatever information we are permitted to release. We are committed in our partnership with the Longview Police Department in seeking justice for these children so we must be mindful not to speak in haste and jeopardize prosecution.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
At least 51 migrants are dead after they and others were found in sweltering conditions in a...
Man arrested in Palestine in connection with death of migrants found in tractor trailer in San Antonio
Trenton Yarbrough (Source: Crockett Police Department Facebook page)
Crockett police arrest man accused of holding woman against will, sexually assaulting her
All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are...
Ellen Trout Zoo staffers mourn loss of Tama the Malayan Tapir
Hudson church fire
‘Tragic for this community:’ Hudson church total loss after fire

Latest News

Following in grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Following in great-grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Following in grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Following in great-grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Team member Rob Appell talks about the focus of the trip.
East Texas mission team to take bicycle trip through Andes mountains
Lufkin police and Fire revealed their new public safety communications center.
City of Lufkin public safety launches new communications center