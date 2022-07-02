Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers and thunderstorms today. Highs in the 80s and 90s.
Saturday Forecast
Saturday Forecast(KLTV/KTRE)
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers with heavy rainfall and rumbles of thunder for today. As we’ve already seen this morning, the heavy rain will create a flooding concern in areas where we see continuous rainfall. Flash flooding will be possible today, please be safe and mindful of water on the roads. Activity on radar will taper off this afternoon, though a few showers could continue this evening. As far as temperatures go, highs today will be in the mid and upper 80s, low 90s for some.

Tomorrow, another chance for rain, but much lower than today’s. Temperatures will be quite warmer, with highs forecast in the upper 90s. Monday, the Fourth of July, will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 90s. The trend of mostly sunny and upper 90s will continue through the week, with the triple digits likely making their return to East Texas. As of this morning, it looks like the next chance for rain after this weekend could be next Friday, unless we see an active sea breeze this week. Time will tell. Have a great Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County sheriff responds to concerns over recent dog abuse arrest
A semi-truck and trailer are causing delays in traffic on Loop 287 in Lufkin.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-truck, trailer blocking portion of Loop 287 in Lufkin
Pursuit ends after Crockett police officer spikes suspect vehicle’s tires
Pursuit ends after Crockett police officer spikes suspect vehicle’s tires
A man was shot and killed at the old Lufkin paper mill Thursday morning. (Source: KTRE Staff)
Angelina County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death at old paper mill
All of the Zoo Staff, especially those who cared for him every day, miss him dearly and are...
Ellen Trout Zoo staffers mourn loss of Tama the Malayan Tapir

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
More tropical downpours remain likely through Saturday
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Webcast
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
KTRE First Alert Weekend Outlook
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips