2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Burn bans have put a damper on many Independence Day fireworks celebrations but there are still some activities scheduled in East Texas.

Canton - 4th of July Celebration Monday, July 4, Downtown Square/enter at First Monday Parking off 859 (West Gate Parking), 5 p.m. - fireworks at dark.

Henderson - Freedom Celebration, Saturday, July 2, Lake Forest Park 5 p.m. - fireworks scheduled for 9:30 p.m.

Jacksonville - July 4th Fireworks Monday, July 4, Lake Jacksonville, - fireworks approximately 9 p.m.

Kilgore - Fourth Of July Extravaganza Monday, July 4, Kilgore City Park, 5:30 p.m. - fireworks approximately 9:15 p.m.

Lake Palestine - Festival at Bella Vista Saturday, July 2, fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Longview - Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, Monday, July 4, Longview Convention Complex Maude Cobb, gates open 4 p.m. - fireworks 9:30 p.m.

Lufkin - July 4th Celebration, Monday, July 4, Ellen Trout Zoo, 5 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. fireworks at dusk.

Nacogdoches - Freedom Fest, Monday, July 4, Festival Park, 5 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Tyler - Annual July 4th Celebration at Lindsey Park Monday, July 4, 2 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

