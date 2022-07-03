Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston robbers order food, wait to rob fast food restaurant

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

Two men entered around 2 p.m. May 30 a fast food restaurant in the 7000 block of Airline in Houston.

The men first acted like customers and placed two different orders of food while other customers were inside the restaurant.

The males sat around until the lobby was empty, at which time, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and walked behind the counter while the second one stood at the door as a lookout.

The suspect then pointed his gun at the employee’s head while demanding the money from the cash register. Once the suspects had the money, they both fled the location in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a Black man who is between 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall , 130 to 140 pounds and wearing a black hoodie with white designs, light colored shorts and black sandals.

The second suspect is described as a Black man who is between 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches tall , 130 to 140 pounds and wearing a gray hoodie and tan pants.

Contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

