Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others,...
Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life.(Source: WFAA via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:01 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life Saturday evening in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane said early Sunday that all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and were expected to recover.

Spillane said the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. One officer was hit in both legs, and the other two officers were shot in the arm. The suspect died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He said the Texas Rangers — the state’s elite police force — would be taking over the investigation. A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear.

“The main focus is on how and why this happened,” Spillane told The Associated Press.

A woman was found dead inside a house and a man was found dead outside, Sgt. Rick Alexander told WFAA-TV, speaking at a press conference late Saturday. The older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded, he said.

The suspect was found with a “military-style rifle” and a handgun, Alexander said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Jefferson Police Department reports an investigation of the Lankford Funeral Home and...
Investigators: Dozens of decomposed bodies found at funeral home
J.L. Everhart Elementary School
Longview ISD says arrests made in suspected mistreatment of Everhart Elementary students
Lorenzo Johnson
Angelina County sheriff responds to concerns over recent dog abuse arrest
Following in grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Following in great-grandmother’s footsteps, Kilgore student becomes Rangerette on special day
Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo
Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council

Latest News

Michael Jaramillo, 11, died when a theme park raft carrying the boy and five other family...
Family sues after 11-year-old boy killed in theme park accident
The lawsuit alleges the amusement park failed to properly maintain and repair its rides.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after 11-year-old drowns at theme park
The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered...
Deaths of mother, 3 kids being investigated as triple-murder suicide
Kat Delancy and her husband are warning other parents after their baby boy, Ronan, died after...
Family heartbroken after 1-month-old baby dies from rare virus