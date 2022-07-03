Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and hot conditions expected for our Independence Day.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our northern zones were lucky enough to get a few showers this afternoon, but most of us stayed hot, muggy, and dry, and unfortunately this trend will continue over the next several days. After a warm start tomorrow in the middle 70s, temperatures will quickly jump back up into the upper 90s to 100 degrees for Independence Day. Anyone planning on spending the better part of the day outside should have an ample supply of water with them, as well as somewhere shaded to cool off. Please keep a close eye on the kiddos and the elderly as heat index values could easily reach 105 degrees. No rain in the forecast for our Monday, so any remaining firework shows will be able to go off without a hindrance from the weather. Skies stay mostly dry Tuesday through Saturday of next week as highs remain in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. There will be the low-end chance for some rain along a sea-breeze by the middle of next week, although any rain that does form will be quite isolated. A few showers just might move in on Sunday thanks to an approaching upper-level disturbance, but that is only if we can get our higher-pressure ridge overhead to weaken a little bit.

