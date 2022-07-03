Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
United Airlines to stop operations at Texarkana Regional Airport

United Airlines decides to stop flying out of Texarkana Regional
United Airlines decides to stop flying out of Texarkana Regional
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Goodbye United Airlines. After reviewing their market demand, they said they were not making enough to keep up with operating expenses at Texarkana Regional Airport (TXK).

United Airlines is ending its services at TXK, effective Sept. 6. There were simply not enough bookings. And like other airlines right now, United Airlines has been struggling to work through the nationwide pilot and crew shortages. The shortages have become worse in 2022.

TXK director Paul Mehrlich was disappointed to learn of United Airlines’ decision but assures Texarkana and the ArkLaTex community that this will not hinder the airport’s ability to attract new air services in the future.

“It is very unfortunate to see United leave TXK; however, we will continue to strengthen our partnership with American Airlines and aggressively look for ways to create opportunities to add more destinations and possibly carriers.”

Mehrlich said United’s decision should not be viewed as a flaw on the Texarkana community, rather a slow recovery in passenger travel in a post-pandemic world. “We realize this was a business decision, and we appreciate United’s willingness to give us a chance during a difficult time.”

The decision was made even after United Airlines saw a fourth consecutive month of passenger growth at TXK. United Airlines started operations at Texarkana Regional on Feb. 13. TXK reported that since United Airlines came on board, the use of services had grown substantially, even reporting their vehicle parking lot reached capacity for the first time in the airport’s history.

Mehrlich said the airport will continue to talk to its current carrier, American Airlines, about expanding its services.

“We will take this news and create opportunities from it. We know our community has an interest in a route going east, and we fully plan to actively pursue that possibility. The airport still has a bright future ahead.”

TXK officials are encouraging the local community and region to keep utilizing TXK to help create demand.

“Passenger utilization is a key factor in airlines determining whether to begin, continue or end air service to airports. It is extremely vital that our community continues to use TXK, which creates a need to grow existing air service as well as go to more places,” airport officials said.

TXK still has three daily, nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on American Airlines. With a simple connection in Dallas, the Texarkana and ArkLaTex communities can connect to many worldwide destinations minutes from their doorstep.

You can book flights on American Airlines from Texarkana by visiting www.aa.com.

For more information about Texarkana Regional, please visit its website, its Facebook page or Twitter and Instagram @flytxk.

