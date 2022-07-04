Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Partly cloudy skies become fair this evening with temperatures very slowly cooling off. Expect most of the early evening to be in the 90s, then barely drop into the 80s by the time of any fireworks shows. Overnight, temperatures will barely fall into the upper 70s. Sunny and hot again tomorrow with afternoon highs near the century mark. Another heat advisory will be in effect Tuesday, meaning the heat index, or “feels like” temperatures will range from 105 to 109 degrees. Anyone who is sensitive to the heat, should try to stay indoors during the afternoon hours. A strong high pressure sits right over East Texas this week, keeping a very hot, humid forecast around through the weekend. A few areas could see one or two isolated showers pop up during the afternoon hours this weekend and early next week, but it won’t be enough to really cool things down at all.

