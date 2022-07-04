Independence Day Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Independence Day, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Minus a few clouds, generally looking at clear skies this morning. Temperatures as we start the day are in the 70s and 80s, but warm up quickly into the 90s by lunchtime. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 90s to the low 100s, a Heat Advisory is in effect for portions of East Texas today (generally east of US-69). This evening, we hold on to the 90s through at least 8PM, with sunset around 8:30 tonight. By 10PM, we should be cooled down into the 80s. Clear skies overnight, and sunny skies for tomorrow.

Temperatures through the entire extended forecast period will run above normal for this time of year. Highs in the upper 90s and triple digits, lows in the upper 70s and low 80s. Right now, I’ve included very low rain chances for Thursday through Saturday, those dependent mostly on any sea breeze activity we see this week. By Sunday, rain chances increase slightly, but still nothing impressive. By early next week, the European and American models begin to have a noticeable disagreement in temperature spread. The Euro wants to keep highs around where they will be for this week, while the American model cools things down a bit (it also keeps rain in the forecast).

For now, it is too early to say which one will pan out and be correct, but this will be something to watch this week if you’re hoping for some more rain and cooler temperatures. After a busy week last week with tropical activity, there is nothing to speak of this morning. As far as burn bans go, many East Texas counties are under one right now, please make sure you’re following local guidance and staying safe today. Have a great, safe, Fourth of July.

