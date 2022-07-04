Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.(Constable Tom Selman)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Drivers should avoid the area of the intersection of US 59 south and the loop in Lufkin following a log truck crash.

From a photo posted by Constable Tom Selman, it appears the truck wrecked on the 59 overpass and spilled logs onto the loop underpass.

Selman said the wreck occurred around 12:40 p.m.

According to Lufkin police, nobody was injured in the one-vehicle wreck. Loop 287 under South First Street will be closed for the majority of the afternoon while the truck and timber are removed.

