Man drowns visiting North Carolina beach on July 4th holiday weekend

Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.
Oak Island Water Rescue received more than half a dozen water rescue calls Sunday afternoon.(OIWR)
By Mara McJilton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) – A man visiting the coast of North Carolina during the Fourth of July holiday weekend drowned Sunday in Oak Island.

According to town officials, 52-year-old Kevin Whitley of Hickory, NC was pulled to the shore. Bystanders on the beach started CPR until emergency responders arrived.

WECT reports emergency medical personnel performed all available resuscitation efforts for over 30 minutes before pronouncing Whitley dead.

This is the fourth drowning death in the area this year.

Authorities in the area stressed the dangers of the water from the aftermath of Tropical Storm Colin.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

