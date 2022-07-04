RGIII embraces role as analyst, doesn’t close door on return to NFL

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It is hard to predict what the football season will look like for Robert Griffin III, but whether it is in the booth as a commentator for ESPN or on the field as a quarterback in the NFL, you can expect to see the Baylor legend on TV just about every weekend.

RGIII played eight seasons in the NFL before transitioning to the broadcast booth last year. He quickly embraced his new role.

RGIII tells me, “I still love to play, but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can.”

It was a smooth transition for the Heisman trophy winner, and even RGIII is a little surprised by how quickly he picked it up, and by how much he has enjoyed the new gig.

RGIII explains, “Sometimes we don’t know that God has a calling for us in a certain area until we do it. This is something that has been natural for me. Now, I just feel like it is on me and the people around me to continue to hold me accountable to be the guy that I know that I am. To be a storyteller. To tell guy’s stories the right way. That is a big point of emphasis for me. I am trying to aid these guys and give back to the sport - not take away from it. It is not about me, it is about the guys that are playing.”

That said, the former NFL Rookie of the Year’s phone line is open for any team that may need a quarterback.

RGIII smiles, “I am ready to go right now. I train every day. I throw and workout. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play”

As an analyst - and a recent inductee into the Baylor Hall of Fame - RGIII thinks the Bears are set for another great season this fall.

“I think Coach Dave Aranda is making sure the guys don’t become complacent. Making sure they understand the task at hand, and that everyone is gunning for them. When you talk about the Baylor Bears, talk about them the way they should be talked about. They are the best team in the Big 12 and they deserve to be in that conversation for one of the top teams in the country.”

RGIII was also a track star at Baylor, and he has had the opportunity to call some events for USA Track & Field this offseason. He says he hopes to one day be a part of an Olympic Track & Field broadcast.

