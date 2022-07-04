Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office reports K-9 missing from Lufkin area

K-9 Frankie
K-9 Frankie(San Augustine County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 broke out of her kennel and is missing.

Frankie escaped Sunday morning, is wearing a signal K-9 collar and resides in the Lufkin area according to the sheriff’s office social media post.

K-9 Frankie
K-9 Frankie(San Augustine County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Frankie is verified in patrol work and narcotics, is very friendly and chipped.

If anyone has seen K-9 Frankie contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yadhira Monserrat Medina
Garland police report kidnapped teen safe
2022 Independence Day fireworks, events in East Texas
Etoile ISD hosts memorabilia giveaway before closing
Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo
Uvalde schools police Chief Pete Arredondo resigns from city council
Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
Mass shooting that killed 3 officers, police K-9 in Kentucky was planned, sheriff says

Latest News

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
The exhibit, titled “From War to Words – A visual Voices Portrait Series by Jason Myers,” is a...
Made in America: bill would require American flags to carry the label
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
Millions turning to family and friends for financial help
FILE - Hershel "Woody" Williams, center, the sole surviving U.S. Marine to be awarded the Medal...
WWII Medal of Honor recipient to lie in honor at US Capitol