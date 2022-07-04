Sheriff’s office reports K-9 missing from Lufkin area

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 broke out of her kennel and is missing.

Frankie escaped Sunday morning, is wearing a signal K-9 collar and resides in the Lufkin area according to the sheriff’s office social media post.

K-9 Frankie (San Augustine County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said Frankie is verified in patrol work and narcotics, is very friendly and chipped.

If anyone has seen K-9 Frankie contact the Sheriff’s Office.

