Sheriff’s office reports K-9 missing from Lufkin area
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office reports a K-9 broke out of her kennel and is missing.
Frankie escaped Sunday morning, is wearing a signal K-9 collar and resides in the Lufkin area according to the sheriff’s office social media post.
The sheriff’s office said Frankie is verified in patrol work and narcotics, is very friendly and chipped.
If anyone has seen K-9 Frankie contact the Sheriff’s Office.
