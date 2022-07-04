Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Two dead in crash in Crane County after high-speed chase

(File)(MGN)
(File)(MGN)(KTLE)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) -DPS reports two Odessa men are dead following a crash in Crane County Sunday.

Adrian White, 20, and Aaron White,17 were driving north on US 385 speeding in an attempt to run from law enforcement officers. The driver, Adrian, lost control of the car and drove into a building.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

