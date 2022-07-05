Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Historic heat wave hurting Panhandle farmers

Record heat, drought hurting local farmers
Record heat, drought hurting local farmers(WGEM)
By Timothy Martinelli
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With more than 90 percent of Texas in a drought, local professionals are looking for ways to help farmers in the Panhandle.

Guillermo Marcillo, an assistant professor of agricultural analysis at West Texas A&M University, says data analysis and new technologies could help improve irrigation and soil quality. He added the current drought and heat conditions hurt production.

“Unfortunately, the weather is not perfect. It’s not suitable for [the producers],” Marcillo said. “They’re kind of losing dollars that they might want to have.”

Marcillo is no stranger to agriculture. He has worked in the field for decades, and earned his Ph.D. in crop physiology and production in 2018.

Speaking about farming and production, Marcillo said it is important to stay positive and that adapting new methods and technologies is necessary — especially for a region where water is such a vital resource.

“This is a great place on earth to be,” Marcillo said of Amarillo.

This summer could possibly be one of the hottest in Texas history, and parallels to the drought in 2011 have been drawn.

“The drought that we are experiencing this year is much more hard than the drought that was in this region 10 or 11 years ago,” Marcillo said. “That, for producers, makes them push very hard all of the decisions they want to make.”

The number and length of heat waves in the U.S. has steadily increased over the last 50 years. This increase has been linked to climate change.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Yadhira Monserrat Medina
Garland police report kidnapped teen safe
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
WebXtra: Fire on Chambers St. in Lufkin may have been electrical, fire marshal says
Missing McGregor girls found in Georgetown
Missing McGregor girls found in Georgetown
Lufkin firefighters brought the fire under control.
Fire on Chambers St. in Lufkin may have been electrical, fire marshal says
Memorial for Uvalde massacre victims at Robb Elementary School
Uvalde massacre victims aren’t getting compensated from state fund as intended, officials say
More officials needed to help with High School Football in East Texas
More officials needed to help with High School Football in East Texas