The July fry is back as temperatures flirt with the century mark in the next week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome is back to dominating much of our weather landscape this week. This will keep the heat on as the July fry is back and in full session.

This has led to the extension of a heat advisory for many of our deep east Texas counties, including Angelina and Nacogdoches, through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Our only hope for some minor heat relief is the sea breeze front, which may provide a few areas with a quick afternoon shower on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. The chance of rain where you live is 20%. It is by no means a great chance, but it sure beats no chance, which is what we have seen way too often so far this summer season.

By the time we get into the weekend, the odds for any cooling downpours goes down to less than 10% before we bring back a slight chance of rain on Sunday as a disturbance tries to rotate in on the back side of the circulation involving the ridge of high pressure.

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

