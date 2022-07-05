Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

The July fry is back as temperatures flirt with the century mark in the next week

Weather Where You Live
The July fry is back and it looks to stay here for the foreseeable future.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The infamous heat dome is back to dominating much of our weather landscape this week.  This will keep the heat on as the July fry is back and in full session.

This has led to the extension of a heat advisory for many of our deep east Texas counties, including Angelina and Nacogdoches, through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Our only hope for some minor heat relief is the sea breeze front, which may provide a few areas with a quick afternoon shower on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.  The chance of rain where you live is 20%.  It is by no means a great chance, but it sure beats no chance, which is what we have seen way too often so far this summer season.

By the time we get into the weekend, the odds for any cooling downpours goes down to less than 10% before we bring back a slight chance of rain on Sunday as a disturbance tries to rotate in on the back side of the circulation involving the ridge of high pressure.

Meanwhile, the tropics are quiet and look to remain that way for the foreseeable future.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Yadhira Monserrat Medina
Garland police report kidnapped teen safe
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 7-5-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 7-5-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips