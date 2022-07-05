Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and dry conditions today. Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a muggy start in the middle 70s this Tuesday morning. Expect any low-level cloud cover that is sticking around this morning to quickly burn off, leaving nothing but sunshine in our skies today. Highs this afternoon will trend quite hot once again, with afternoon temperatures ranging anywhere from the middle to upper 90s, with a few folks likely hitting the 100-degree mark. Speaking of the heat, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of East Texas from 9 AM through 7 PM today due to heat index values ranging from 102 to 109 degrees. Please stay safe and hydrated in this kind of heat! Expect the next several days to be very hot in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with similar heat index values of 102+ degrees during the heat of each day. Isolated shower or storm activity will be possible along a sea-breeze starting Wednesday afternoon, but coverage for any potential rain will be quite low. The high-pressure ridge that is currently bringing the heat to East Texas should begin to weaken a bit by Saturday or Sunday, and a mid-level disturbance will have a better chance to bring some showers and thunderstorms to East Texas either by the end of the weekend or by the start of next week. Fingers crossed, because we certainly need the rain.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass...
Police: Man wanted in connection with parade shooting in custody
Yadhira Monserrat Medina
Garland police report kidnapped teen safe
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Missing Texas girls found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-4-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-4-22
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-4-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-4-22
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Monday 7-4-22