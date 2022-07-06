Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Immigrant advocates are hoping a federal appeals court will uphold an Obama-era program that prevents the deportation of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children.

A federal judge in Texas last year declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program illegal - although he agreed to leave the program intact for those already benefiting from it while his order is appealed.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans were set to hear arguments Wednesday.

Dozens of DACA proponents carried signs, beat drums and chanted in support of beneficiaries of the program prior to Wednesday’s hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims
Western states could settle feud over beleaguered Rio Grande
Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022
With all the new faces coming to Sherman and the housing market trying to make room for them,...
The TI Effect: How Sherman is paving the way to growth with infrastructure