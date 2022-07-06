Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Artist, non-profit group team up to create new mural in downtown Lufkin
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -A new mural is on display in downtown Lufkin. The non-profit organization Angelina Beautiful/Clean unveiled the mural as Lufkin’s chamber diplomats, City of Lufkin staff, and local residents looked on .

Angelina Beautiful/Clean, or AB/C, first brought up the mural concept several months ago as a way to encourage Deep East Texans, to clean up and beautify the environment. “We really wanted to expand on our beatification’s efforts within our organization. We award others for their beautification efforts, and we do have small landscaping projects that we do but we felt like we definitely could more. We felt like if we’re asking others to beautify Angelina County, we kind of need to put our money where our mouth is,” said the executive director, Emily Thornton.

Thornton partnered up with a mural artist Tyler Kay from Conroe. They came up with the idea of a Texas-shaped panel filled in with Texas wildflowers. They hope it becomes a spot for unity. “Then I revised the mockup a little bit and the rest is history. We got to speak with the board and they approved the mural design. It was really seamless and really quick. Then I created it on a panel because we didn’t want to paint it on this historical building,” said the artist.

You can find the mural between the corner of South First Street and West Shepherd Avenue in downtown Lufkin.

