Extreme heat, dry conditions affect East Texas farmers, ranchers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -The harsh summer heat isn’t only affecting the people of East Texas, but the animals and the supply chain, too.

The Farm at Bald Hill raises cows for their own grass-fed finished beef, along with chicken and pigs. They practice regenerative agriculture which conserves and rehabilitates the land through grazing and water management

The co-owner and manager of the farm, Justin Berry, says they do this through mob grazing.

“We do a mob grazing approach to our cattle; we’ll put them usually in restricted areas and move them every couple of days. It helps with our grasses when we get into a drought like this,” Berry said.

With the extreme heat we have been experiencing and the lack of rain, the animals and land are feeling it.

“Certainly in a drought like this we will put big, large sprinklers in our pasture before we rotate. Typically, we heavily rely on the rain, but it’s been way below normal averages here, and it’s been pretty detrimental,” Berry said.

The farm also grows their own vegetables and fruits, but they lost most of them because of the heat. They were able to pull some of the produce before it was all scorched.

The two owners say there is not much they can do to prepare for the heat and drought to come, but say they knew it was coming.

“We knew with what was going on with the winters and it being a really dry winter that we would have to pull out the irrigation early to water,” Berry said.

The drought and heat also affect the supply chain which has already been experiencing issues for some time now. Food distributors purchase the produce and sell it to the public. If farms are unable to sell their products it creates delays in an already backed-up supply chain.

The farm has prepared hay for the cows if the drought continues, and the grass dries up.

