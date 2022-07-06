Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Ladyjack Alyssa Mayfield hired as Panola assistant

Alyssa Mayfield
Alyssa Mayfield(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Former SFA Ladyjack Alyssa Mayfield is coming back to the Pineywoods to be an assistant at Panola College.

The Tyler Texas native spent last year coaching at Summer Creek High School where she helped lead the girls team to the 6A state semifinal. Mayfield graduated in 2021.

She joins a Panola team that went 21-8 last season and averaged 69.2 points per game.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

