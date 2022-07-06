Former Lufkin standout Ralph Thomas hired as head coach at Jack Yates

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - Former Lufkin standout Ralph Thomas has moved up the coaching ranks in recent years and will be taking over the head football job at Jack Yates High School in Houston.

Thomas was most recently an assistant football and baseball coach at Marshall High School.

“Lufkin has developed a mentality that breeds winning,” Thomas said. “It’s how we were raised, it’s the expectation. It’s a blue collar town where you have to put in the work. That is instilled in you as a young man. There are so many before me that showed me the way and paved the way, so it’s my job to continue that and reach back bring more with me. Lufkin will always be a special place, it’s home.”

Thomas takes over a Yates team that went 5-6 last year, losing in the bi-district round of the 4A playoffs to El Campo. Yates is a program in the inner city of Houston that has a rich tradition of winning. The Lions beat Odessa Permian 37-0 in 1985 to win the 5A state championship. They were runner’s up in the 1981 and 1992 state title games. The Lions won two outright PVIL championships during segregation and another two co-champion titles. The team missed the playoffs in 205, ending a 37 year streak of making the playoffs that started in 1977.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.