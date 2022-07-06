Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

The July fry will remain in place as the heat stays relentless

Weather Where You Live
The July fry is here to stay as the heat remains relentless.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep a 20% chance of isolated downpours in play through the early evening hours before everything dies off right around sunset, which is prior to 8:30 p.m.

With a less active sea breeze and more dry weather expected for the latter half of the week, heat advisories have been extended for many of our deep east Texas counties, including Angelina and Nacogdoches, through 7 p.m. Thursday.  This very well may get extended on another occasion or two this week since air temperatures will be topping out around the century mark and feels like temperatures peak out between 105-110 degrees during the afternoon hours each day this week.

The infamous heat dome will dominate much of our weather landscape for the rest of this week and continuing through the upcoming weekend.  This will keep the heat on as the July fry is in full session.

Triple digit heat is likely this weekend with heat indices ranging from 105-110 each afternoon.

By next week, we are hopeful that the ridge of high pressure will start to shift off to the Intermountain West, altering our weather pattern and allowing for some daily rain chances to return to our region as a couple of frontal boundaries try to sneak in from the north.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips