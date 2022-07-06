The July fry will remain in place as the heat stays relentless

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will keep a 20% chance of isolated downpours in play through the early evening hours before everything dies off right around sunset, which is prior to 8:30 p.m.

With a less active sea breeze and more dry weather expected for the latter half of the week, heat advisories have been extended for many of our deep east Texas counties, including Angelina and Nacogdoches, through 7 p.m. Thursday. This very well may get extended on another occasion or two this week since air temperatures will be topping out around the century mark and feels like temperatures peak out between 105-110 degrees during the afternoon hours each day this week.

The infamous heat dome will dominate much of our weather landscape for the rest of this week and continuing through the upcoming weekend. This will keep the heat on as the July fry is in full session.

Triple digit heat is likely this weekend with heat indices ranging from 105-110 each afternoon.

By next week, we are hopeful that the ridge of high pressure will start to shift off to the Intermountain West, altering our weather pattern and allowing for some daily rain chances to return to our region as a couple of frontal boundaries try to sneak in from the north.

