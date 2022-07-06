Lufkin businessman appointed to state economic board of directors

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott has made nine appointments to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors and one appointee is an East Texas business owner.

George “Trey” Henderson, III of Lufkin is manager and owner of Henderson Community Ltd. Previously, he served as Vice President of the Lufkin Division of Overseas Hardwood Company and President and Vice President of Angelina Hardwood Sales Company for over 30 years. He is a board member of the 12th Man Foundation and a former board member of Governor Perry’s Task Force on Evacuation, Angelina College Board of Trustees, Texas Ethics Commission, and the Parks and Wildlife Commission Private Land Advisory Board.

Henderson received a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture Economics from Texas A&M University.

The Texas Economic Development Corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

