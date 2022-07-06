Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man and his dog complete a 7-year journey around the world

Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.
Tom Turich and his dog, Savannah, took a seven-year journey around the world.(Tom Turich via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(CNN) – A dog named Savannah became the first canine to walk around the world. The four-legged adventurer was adopted by Tom Turich from New Jersey.

Turich was inspired to walk around the globe after a longtime friend passed away.

He set off in 2015 and adopted Savannah a few months later. Together, the pair walked across six continents and 38 countries.

They spent most nights camping and walked between 18 and 24 miles each day.

The trip took seven years, with a few delays from illness and the pandemic.

Turich is the 10th person on record to walk around the world. He said now he’s focused on writing a memoir about his adventure.

Savannah still walks at least four miles a day, but she’s adjusting to staying in one place.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

