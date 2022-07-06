Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
More officials needed to help with high school football in East Texas

More officials needed to help with High School Football in East Texas
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a statewide shortage of officials and the four East Texas chapters could use help in fielding crews on Friday night.

Officials with several chapters in District 10 of the Texas Association of Sports Officials say the need for more referees is a state wide issue and numbers are being stretched thin. Earlier this decade the Stephen F. Austin Chapter would see an average decrease of 10 officials a year hanging up their whistle. Over the past three years the numbers have stayed around 70 active members a year in the chapter.

“We have 11 crews,” SFA chapter Assigning Secretary Jonathan Grace said. “There are some weeks where you can work from one to seven games. ”

The chapter is responsible for over 20 school districts as far west as Buffalo, North as Tenaha, east as the state line and south as Corrigan. Games covered include junior high, sub-varsity and varsity games. Sometimes varsity games are moved to Thursday or Saturday to help with the workload. If the crew is full on Friday and some games are needing referees then outside help is called in. The chapter also helps out other chapters as needed.

“Last year we had a crew out of San Antonio go cover a game in Hemphill,” Grace said.

The SFA chapter will be hosting a clinic for anyone who would like to becomes an official with TASO. The clinic is July 9 at Crown Colony Country Club starting at 9 a.m. The cost is $55. There are additional fees due to the chapter as well.

