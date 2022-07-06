Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified.

Officials in Texas said Wednesday that 22 of the dead were from Mexico, 19 were from Guatemala and six were from Honduras.

The migrants were found in an abandoned trailer June 27 on a back road on the edge of San Antonio.

The alleged driver of the truck is due in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Officials say the dead included a 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-olds from Mexico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Lufkin businessman appointed to state economic board of directors
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Update your paycheck deductions to maximize your money
Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids
Western states could settle feud over beleaguered Rio Grande