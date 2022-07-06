Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified.

Officials in Texas said Wednesday that 22 of the dead were from Mexico, 19 were from Guatemala and six were from Honduras.

The migrants were found in an abandoned trailer June 27 on a back road on the edge of San Antonio.

The alleged driver of the truck is due in federal court Wednesday for a detention hearing.

Officials say the dead included a 13-year-old and 14-year-old from Guatemala and two 16-year-olds from Mexico.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.