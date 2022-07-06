Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Wednesday’s Weather: Hot again in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees

Heat Advisory in effect until 7 PM this evening. Spotty showers and thunderstorms possible in Deep East Texas.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - This Wednesday morning is off to a warm and muggy start in the middle to upper 70s. Temperatures will be hot once again today, with highs ranging anywhere from the middle to upper 90s and a few folks likely hitting the 100-degree mark once again. Speaking of the heat, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of East Texas from 9 AM through 7 PM today due to heat index values ranging from 102 to 109 degrees. Please stay safe and hydrated in this kind of heat! Expect the next several days to be very hot in the upper 90s to lower 100s, with similar heat index values of 102+ degrees during the heat of each day. Isolated shower or storm activity will be possible along a sea-breeze each afternoon, but coverage for any potential rain will be quite low. The high-pressure ridge that is currently bringing the heat to East Texas should begin to weaken a bit by Saturday or Sunday, and a mid-level disturbance/stationary frontal boundary combo will have a better chance to bring isolated showers and thunderstorms to East Texas either by the end of the weekend or by the start or next week. Fingers crossed, because we certainly need the rain!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river
Law enforcement warn of the dangers of celebratory gunfire
Law enforcement warn of the dangers of celebratory gunfire

Latest News

Nacogdoches street closure planned after water line break
Lufkin Fire Department responded to the scene of a structure fire on Tuesday night.
WebXtra: Fire on Chambers St. in Lufkin may have been electrical, fire marshal says
Missing McGregor girls found in Georgetown
Missing McGregor girls found in Georgetown
Lufkin firefighters brought the fire under control.
Fire on Chambers St. in Lufkin may have been electrical, fire marshal says