Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Western states could settle feud over beleaguered Rio Grande

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The fight between Texas and New Mexico over the management of one of the longest rivers in North America could be nearing an end.

New Mexico’s attorney general says Tuesday that a trial date has been put off by a special master appointed by the U.S. Supreme Court since the parties agreed to continue settlement negotiations.

The years-long battle over the Rio Grande has become a multimillion-dollar case in a region where water supplies are dwindling amid increased demand and climate change.

The Rio Grande through parts of New Mexico marked record low flows earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wreck on Loop 287 near US 59 south of Lufkin.
Log truck loses load on 59 overpass in Lufkin
K-9 Frankie
K-9 missing from Lufkin area dies after being struck by a car
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
A Lake Forest, Ill., police officer walks down Central Avenue in Highland Park, Ill., on...
Parade shooting suspect charged with 7 counts of murder
“The Police Department and I commend Mr. Evans’s bravery and selflessness he displayed by...
Teen saves 3 girls, officer from drowning after vehicle sinks in river

Latest News

Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims
Appeals arguments set on immigrants brought to US as kids
Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022
With all the new faces coming to Sherman and the housing market trying to make room for them,...
The TI Effect: How Sherman is paving the way to growth with infrastructure