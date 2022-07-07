Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AgriLife extension explains how to properly water your lawn
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -With a dry, hot summer were experiencing in East Texas many lawns are drying out and dying.

But too much water can damage your grass as well.

Cary Sims, AgriLife county extension agent for Angelina County says that overwatering or watering at the wrong part of the day can create fungal diseases that will also kill your lawn.

“Interestingly enough, the very water that is needed by lawns to make it flourish, and green and look beautiful but if I apply too much or the wrong time of day in wrong intervals can cause more damage than good,” Sims said.

Sims suggest watering your lawn early in the morning, before 10 A.M.

“We all know in the mornings we walk in our yards, and we get our feet wet from the dew. Watering when the grass is already wet will reduce the chance that more fungus and more potential disease can come in,” Sims said.

Sims says there is an easy way to check how dry your lawn is currently; all you need is a screwdriver.

“We want to water our lawn deeply but infrequently. When we water, we want our soil to be moist to a depth of about six inches. Using something as simple as a screwdriver, a long screwdriver. You can just push it into the ground, if it goes down easy into the soil, we know there is some sort of moisture there” Sims said.

Sims says that even if your lawn looks dead, and you haven’t been watering, there is still hope for your lawn.

Because of the lack of rain we’re seeing, Sims says citizens should expect to continue to water this way until the fall.

Texas A&M AgriLife extension suggests after watering your lawn deeply, you should wait five to eight days before the next watering.

