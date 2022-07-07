Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County ag expert offers tips for watering during extreme heat

By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In a drought like we’re experiencing right now watering your lawn too much or too little can be detrimental to your lawn.

If you over water, it allows fungus to grow and kill your grass, if you underwater the scorching heat can kill your grass.

Angelina County Ag Extension Agent Cary Sims explains how to keep your grass healthy and the best way to measure how much water your lawn needs.

