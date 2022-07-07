Better East Texas: America’s founders chose unity over oppression

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coming off of July 4, it is so easy to focus on summer activities including travel and spending time with friends and loved ones. It is a wonderful refresher from the past couple of years where social distancing was oftentimes the first consideration in planning activities.

While we are getting together more this year, we are also more divided in many ways than ever before and these divisions aren’t physical barriers, but rather ideological, political, financial, social, and the list goes on.

Independence Day remembers the birth of our country when we separated from persecution and oppression.

And while we aren’t the oldest country on earth, we are certainly the most impactful on current humanity. To the point that people from across the globe want to be here. And whether they are fleeing something in their country or just looking for opportunity, they are coming to the U.S.

So, even in our deep divisions, we are still a shining light. Perhaps we can all remember that and perhaps we can hold our divisive tongues and our caustic posts and embrace those around us – those that will never see the world and its issues exactly the same way we do.

Our country’s founders were no different, they just chose to unite, rather than fracture. They found a way to create a country. And while that country is imperfect, it remains the most desired place to be in the world. Remember who we are and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.