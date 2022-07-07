Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Ex-‘Cheer’ star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex

Jerry Harris
Jerry Harris(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix documentary series “Cheer,” to 12 years in prison for coercing teenage boys to send him obscene photos and videos of themselves and soliciting sex from minors at cheerleading competitions.

U.S. District Judge Manish Shah also ordered Wednesday that the sentence be followed by eight years of court-supervised release.

Shah told the 22-year-old Naperville man to consider the sentence an “expression of the seriousness of your crimes, tempered with some hope that all is not lost for you or for your victims.”

Harris pleaded guilty earlier this year. He was indicted on more charges alleging misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

