The heat will remain relentless and go up another level this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Outside of a brief, stray shower, it will remain hot and mainly dry through the evening hours as our dry ground continues to be stressed from the hot weather under sun-filled skies.

Heat advisories have been extended for many of our deep east Texas counties, including Angelina and Nacogdoches, through 7 p.m. Friday. It has also been expanded to include Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties. This will likely get extended through the weekend since air temperatures will be topping out around the century mark and feels like temperatures peak out between 105-110 degrees during the afternoon hours over the next few days.

If our heat index values get to 110-degrees, then we could see an upgrade to an Excessive Heat Warning, which would take our heat danger up to another level this weekend.

The infamous heat dome will dominate much of our weather landscape for the rest of this week and continuing through the upcoming weekend. This will keep the heat on as the July fry is back and in full session.

By next week, we are hopeful that the ridge of high pressure will start to shift off to the Intermountain West, leading to some daily rain chances returning to our region as some deeper moisture along the sea breeze front gets a bit more active. This would lead to the return of daily downpours and ‘not as hot’ temperatures next week as we progress through the middle of July.

