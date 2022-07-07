Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Judge: Execution can’t proceed without religious requests

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has issued a temporary order telling Texas prison officials that they can carry out next week’s scheduled execution of a death row inmate only if they grant all of his religious accommodations, including allowing his spiritual adviser to hold his hand when he receives a lethal injection.

Ramiro Gonzales is scheduled to be executed July 13 for fatally shooting 18-year-old Bridget Townsend, a southwest Texas woman whose remains were found nearly two years after she vanished in 2001.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
church left as total loss after fire
City taking action after Hudson church burns to ground near broken hydrant
Lufkin businessman appointed to state economic board of directors

Latest News

Jerry Harris
Ex-‘Cheer’ star Harris gets 12 years for seeking photos, sex
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Nacogdoches attorney explains employees don’t have to choose to break law
File Graphic (KWTX)
San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on top of his head