Pringles is on a mission to rename a spider.

What do you see?
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(CNN) - The potato chip company is asking people to sign a petition to rename this kidney garden spider to the Pringles spider, saying it looks like its mascot Mister P.

They pointed to its round white body and its distinctive markings above the massive mustache as the reason.

Pringles is hoping the spider community will recognize the spider as their own.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

