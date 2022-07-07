Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

San Antonio man dies after firework explodes on top of his head

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - A San Antonio man is dead after a firework exploded on his head Tuesday morning.

San Antonio Police responded after midnight Tuesday morning to the 800 block of Harriman Place.

According to a report from KENS 5, a witness told police that Pablo Ruiz, 43, was shooting off fireworks with them when he decided to light a mortar-style firework from on top of his head.

Officials believe the firework exploded from the bottom of the tube and instantly piercing the top portion of the victim’s head, according to KENS 5.

Police reported that witnesses told them that Ruiz had been drinking at the time of the incident.

He reportedly died at the scene from severe head trauma as a result of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’
church left as total loss after fire
City taking action after Hudson church burns to ground near broken hydrant
Lufkin businessman appointed to state economic board of directors

Latest News

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
Nacogdoches attorney explains employees don’t have to choose to break law
Migrants found in trailer
Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims
Nathaniel Kummerfeld is a deputy criminal chief for complex fraud and public corruption. “The...
U.S Attorney’s Office works to combat elder financial abuse in East Texas