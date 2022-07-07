Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas African American Museum in Tyler undergoing renovations

East Texas News at 6.
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - What was once a fire station is now a museum undergoing renovations to give visitors a welcoming, fresh space to learn and experience African American history.

“We wanted to make it look more beautified. Look more like a museum than a fire station,” says Gloria Washington.

Gloria Washington is the executive director of the Texas African-American museum. The work also includes bringing the restrooms and parking lot up to ADA compliance.

“This used to be a fire station and it didn’t have to have handicap accessible cameos or face bowls,”

William Evans is the owner of Everything Construction and Remodeling.

“We added new doors, walls that need to be added; we re-did the ceiling, added new lights, ceiling fans,” says William Evans.

Evans works closely with the architect to make sure the ADA accommodations are constructed properly.

“The sink had to be a certain level the toilet had to be a certain width and it had to be away from the wall it’s a lot of codes we had to break up to code within this building for the handicap,” said Evans.

In February, Dr. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, ex-wife of boxing champ Muhammad Ali, announced a $1,000,000 donation to help the museum with renovations.

The building is currently in Phase 1 of renovations and is using funds from previous donations .

“I am excited about reopening, getting the public in to see what we are offering to Tyler, Texas,” says Washington.

Washington says the museum plans to reopen to the public within two weeks.

“Come to the museum learn about your history, see what our ancestors contributed to society,” says Washington.

The museum is located at 309 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Tyler. Call 903-283-6089 for more information.

