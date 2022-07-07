Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Heat Advisory in effect this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Grab the short sleeves and sunglasses, y’all, because it is going to be another hot and humid day. Temperatures are already starting off quite warm in the middle to upper 70s, and highs this afternoon are set to reach or potentially even exceed the 100-degree mark once again. Speaking of the heat, a Heat Advisory is in effect for most of East Texas from 9 AM through 7 PM today due to heat index values ranging from 102 to 109 degrees. Please stay safe and hydrated in this kind of heat! A few showers or thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon, but coverage for this rain will be quite low. Skies entirely dry out for Friday as temperatures remain at the 100-degree mark in the afternoon. The high-pressure ridge that is currently bringing the heat to East Texas should begin to weaken a bit by Saturday, and a mid-level disturbance/weak cold front combo will bring better chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms to East Texas by the end of the weekend and into the start of next week. Cross your fingers, do your favorite rain dance, maybe even wash your car friends! We really need this rain.

