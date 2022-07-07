Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Lufkin’s Akyshia Cottrell heading to Kilgore College softball program

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Recent Lufkin graduate Akyshia Cottrell has signed with the Kilgore College softball program.

Cotrell is set to play in the outfield for the program.

Cottrell finished out her high school career with first team all-district honors and was selected to the Angelina County team in the fifth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game.

She will be joining her former High school teammate Katelyn Segura, who will be a sophomore a pitcher for the team.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

