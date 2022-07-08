1 killed when bass boat, pontoon boat collide on Sam Rayburn Reservoir

JASPER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A man has died after a collision on the water at Sam Rayburn Reservoir.

According to Game Warden Morgan Inman, two boats collided at about 6 p.m. on Thursday. One boat was a pontoon boat with seven or eight passengers. The second boat was a bass boat with three people aboard, Inman said.

When the two boats collided, several people were injured. They were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries. One person died; he was aboard the pontoon boat, according to Inman. He has not been identified.

Inman said that the incident is still under investigation.

