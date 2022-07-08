Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown named the preseason defensive player of the year

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Michael Coleman bumped into DeMarvion Overshown at breakfast Thursday, and they had an impromptu interview.

Michael Coleman: You feeling pressure because of what they said you could probably do?

DeMarvion Overshown: Not at all as my five years of playing football at the University of Texas and I took upon that role of being a leader and a commander on the defense. So, you know what I train for every day, why I work so hard, is no pressure at all.

MC: What are your thoughts on the realignment has going on, you guys already had it, you’ll be gone by then, headed to the SEC what do you think about what’s going on at the Pac 12?

DO: I am excited to see the future, you know, I’m not glad I won’t be a part of it, but getting a little taste of it come with two versus Alabama then I’m excited.

MC: Tell me about your NIL deal.

DO: You know, I got a couple of major ones. A dealership, you know, I got that car from my mom, that’s one of my biggest ones. The others are just here or there. But it is treating me well.

MC: One final question, then I’ll let you go. Your thoughts on your days at Arp?

DO: I miss them, you know; I’d give anything to go back for one more day but I get to go back every now and then. The love and support is still there, so every time I get a chance to come home with you family, I make that jump.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

