Cyclist murder suspect moved around Costa Rica before arrest

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong was booked into Travis County Jail for Murder, 1st Degree Felony, and Theft of Service. She is currently being held with a $3.5 million bond for Murder.(Courtesy Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The suspect in the killing of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Texas tried to change her appearance and used several aliases as she moved around Costa Rica in an attempt to establish herself as a yoga teacher before she was tracked down by U.S. and local investigators. A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said Thursday that Kaitlin Armstrong cut and darkened her hair. She also had bandage on her hose and discoloration under her eyes when she was arrested at a hostel on a immigration charge on June 29. She’s now back in Texas facing a murder charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

