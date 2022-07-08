Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DA’s office releases footage from Smith County constable’s alleged theft of home
By Christian Terry and Blake Holland
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Body camera video used as evidence in the civil case against suspended Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was released to KLTV 7 News on Friday.

We have edited out portions of the video to keep the identities of the homeowner and occupants anonymous. This video may contain vulgar language.

Curtis Traylor-Harris was served a civil lawsuit from a Smith County resident seeking his removal from office amid allegations Traylor-Harris and his deputies abused their authority and engaged in theft at a residence where they were serving eviction papers in 2021. He was in court Thursday where a judge temporarily suspended him from his duties.

Bodycam footage was used as evidence during Harris’ Thursday court appearance, specifically footage from the bodycam of LaQuenda Banks, one of Traylor-Harris’ deputy constables who also is under indictment. Christopher Baggett, a Texas Ranger and lead investigator on the public corruption case involving Traylor-Harris said the footage provides evidence of organized theft as it shows the constables are searching the house instead of just clearing as they should have and that none of the items taken were ever inventoried. Baggett was the sole witness of the state during Harris’ Thursday court appearance.

The footage also shows Traylor-Harris holding boxes before giving them to Banks, who then put them in the vehicle of Deputy Constable Derrick Holman, who also is under indictment. Items allegedly stolen include watches, sunglasses and ammunition. Baggett said Banks admitted Traylor-Harris instructed them to take those items from the residence before they picked through them back at the constable’s office. While some of the items were eventually returned to the victim after the investigation started, Baggett said one of the allegedly stolen watches was seen on Banks’ wrist during a call.

The monetary value of the items allegedly taken and the involvement of public servants makes this a felony act, Baggett said.

RELATED: Judge temporarily suspends embattled Smith County constable from office

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

