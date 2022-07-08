Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Easy margherita mini-pizzas by Mama Steph

Basil and tomatoes
Basil and tomatoes(Monicore on Pexels)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - When you don’t want to cook a large meal or if you just need a quick idea because you’re hungry, these mini-pizzas are the perfect idea. They can be made in your oven or on your grill, too, and are best with homegrown tomatoes and basil.

Easy margherita mini-pizzas

6 mini Naan breads

2 cups marinara sauce

1 cup basil pesto (optional; adds amazing basil flavor, so I use it)

8 ounce package fresh mozzarella pearls

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, divided

fresh basil leaves

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

Parmesan for sprinkling

Method:

Place Naan breads on a pizza stone, or on a parchment-lined cookie sheet. Heat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix 2 cups marinara with 1 cup pesto (if using pesto; if anyone has a nut allergy, omit the pesto.)

Spread each bread with about 1/3 cup marinara-pesto mixture (if you like more than that, feel free to add)

Drop mozzarella pearls onto each crust. Use as much as you like!

Sprinkle with red pepper flakes; the more you use, the more spicy-hot the pizza will be. May be omitted if you don’t want the heat.

Bake pizzas until mozzarella melts and pizzas are hot in the center. Remove from oven

Top each pizza with chopped fresh basil leaves and a sprinkling of good-quality Parmesan.

NOTE: These pizzas could also be heated on a pan on your grill over nice, hot embers, not flames.

Enjoy!

