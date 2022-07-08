First Alert Weather Days in place this weekend due to dangerously high heat levels

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With dangerous heat levels expected this weekend, we have issued First Alert Weather Days for both Saturday and Sunday throughout east Texas.

In addition to heat advisories that are in place for all of our KTRE viewing area, we now have Excessive Heat Warnings that are in effect for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties through at least 7 p.m. Saturday.

This means the risk for heat stroke and heat exhaustion will be elevated this weekend, which is why you will want to limit your time outdoors, even if is on a lake or by a pool. Please stay hydrated and seek the air conditioning as much as possible.

We are looking for daytime highs to reach the low 100′s this weekend with heat index values topping out around, if not over, 110-degrees. That is why this weekend will be our hottest weekend so far this summer.

The one change to our forecast is that we have added some low-end storm chances for late Saturday afternoon and evening as an outflow boundary from thunderstorms that try to form in north Texas may try to shift their way southward into our part of the state. The odds of rain late Saturday evening is only 30%, but it may offer some minor heat relief if we can see a couple of areas get in on a drenching thunderstorm.

Due to the added heat energy in the atmosphere, if any storms do manage to form, strong wind gusts will be possible.

Any remnant outflow boundaries hanging around on Sunday will combine with the daytime heating to give us a 20% chance of rain. Again, most of us will just be sweating it out under the hot, July sun.

By next week, we are hopeful that the ridge of high pressure will start to shift off to the Intermountain West, leading to some daily rain chances returning to our region as some deeper moisture along the sea breeze front gets a bit more active. This would lead to the return of daily downpours and ‘not as hot’ temperatures next week as daytime highs come down into the middle 90′s. This would essentially end the heat wave.

