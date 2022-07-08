Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Frack sand prices skyrocket

Frack Sand Prices Skyrocket
Frack Sand Prices Skyrocket
By Alexandra Macia
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Frack sand is an essential part of the drillilng process. It’s used to draw out oil and natural gas.

The price of frack sand has skyrocketed since last year.

Bloomberg reported the price of frack sand has gone up by 150% and is now about $55 a ton compared to the price of $22 a ton at the end of last year

The uptick in activity in the oil business over the past several months could be to blame for the increase in price.

In an oil boom, the surge in prices for frack sand would mean hauling companies could heavily increase their rate for the product.

But because of the recent spikes in gas prices and insurance, this doesn’t necessarily mean they will benefit from the recent price increase.

“What we’re seeing now is even with the rise in prices,” Benjamin Kail, President and CEO of Iron Wheel Energy Services, said. “Our cost of fuel is upwards of 25% sometimes even 35% even with those bumped up rates so it’s definitely having a big impact on our bottom line, the trucks aren’t nearly as profitable as they used to be.”

Kail says even with an increase in their rates for sand, the profit wouldn’t make up for the hit hauling companies take from gas and even insurance prices.

Iron Wheel is lucky that many of the companies they work for in the Permian Basin are busy.

But for the hauling companies with partners that aren’t. The recent inflation of prices seen in many aspects of the business can take a toll on everyone involved.

Kail says new technologies have helped companies like his own to cut costs and be more efficient when dealing with inflated pricing.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital is within a hospital district with legal protections in the face...
Lawsuit alleges Nacogdoches hospital employee fired for refusal to break law
church left as total loss after fire
Water company taking action after Hudson church burns to ground near broken hydrant
Angelina County Airfest canceled for 2022
Officials with the city's Planning Department say the couple was violating a code section...
Couple fined $1,500 for parking in their own driveway
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend....
Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border
An East Texas community came together to put out a large grass fire. The fire burned nearly...
East Texas community works together to fight 100-acre grass fire
ARP OVERSHOWN KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
Arp's DeMarvion Overshown named the preseason defensive player of the year
WALJIM ST EXTENSION KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
Tyler Area Metropolitan Planning Organization gets opinion on proposed changes to Tyler street
LEVERETTS CHAPEL KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-7-22
Leverett's Chapel parents meet about concerns for new school year