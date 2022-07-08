Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... First Alert Weather Days are in effect now through Sunday due to dangerous heat and humidity. The National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings and Head Advisories for today, lasting into the weekend. For today, Friday, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Temperatures stay on the hot side through at least 8/9pm this evening, before cooling down into the 70s and 80s overnight.

Saturday will bring a chance for some showers and thundershowers, but unfortunately this rain won’t do much to curb area temperatures from climbing back into the upper 90s and 100s. As many will be seeking refuge from the heat on our many lakes, I want to note that as these showers/thundershowers make their way through the area, they could produce gusty winds and lightning. You’ll want to be mindful of this and get off the lake if there is activity in or approaching your location. Sunday will pretty much be a copy and paste from Saturday, there’ll still be a chance for some rain, but those chances less than Saturday’s.

Next week will start out will very similar conditions to the weekend, but no rain in the forecast. By Wednesday, highs should be cooling down that most will only peak in the upper 90s, and we’ll see chances for rain return to our forecast. That chance will continue into Thursday. While this minor cooldown and rain will be welcome, we’ll still be looking at highs in the 90s. Current Climate Prediction Center outlooks continue to place East Texas in an area likely to see above normal temperatures, but those same outlooks also favoring us for above normal rainfall. Not the best news on the temperature front, but welcome news as far as precipitation goes. Hopefully you’re able to find a way to stay cool and enjoy this weekend. Have a great Friday.

