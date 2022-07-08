Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview hosting Dixie youth baseball state tournaments Friday and Saturday

Hudson 12 Dixie All-Stars
Hudson 12 Dixie All-Stars(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KTRE) - Lear Park in Longview will hosts 8 different Dixie Youth Baseball state championships across four different age groups on Friday and Saturday.

Spectator Information.

“O” Zone 12U Division I & II

Division I: Hudson vs Palestine - Game 1 will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

Division II - Hughes Springs vs West Rusk - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

10U Division I & II

Division I: Livingston vs Longview - Game 1 will be Friday at 7:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 11 a.m. Game 3 will also be Saturday.

Division II: Buffalo vs DeKalb - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

Coach Pitch 8U Division I & II

Division I: Bullard vs Paris - Game 1 will be Friday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

Division II: Tri-Cities vs Diana - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

T-Ball 6U Division I & II

Division I: EMC vs Paris - Game 1 will be Friday at 7 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

Division II: Joaquin vs Valliant - Game 1 will be Friday at 5:30 p.m. Game 2 will be Saturday at 9 a.m. Game 3 if needed will be Saturday as well.

